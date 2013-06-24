Sun-kissed beach babes! When celebrities like Olivia Munn, Kellie Pickler and Maria Menounos want to hit the sand, they think beyond the basics when packing a beach bag. "When you sweat and your pores start to build up, Oil of Olay's makeup wipes are a great way to wipe down and re-apply your sunscreen," Newsroom's Munn tells Us Weekly. "I have them by my bed and I use them every day, so I take those to the beach."

After hitting a spray tan booth to get her glow, Extra cohost Menounos adds shimmer to her bikini bod by slathering on Jemma Kidd's Show Stopper Body Glow. "It gives your body this beautiful sheen -- I mix it with my foundation," explains Menounos of the product, available at Target.

Read on for more stars' summer beach bag must-haves and leave Us your own musts in the comments section!

Megan Hilty: To prepare for a summer trip to Hawaii, former Smash actress Hilty is stocking up on sunscreen -- for her hair! "My hair stylist told me that I have to put sunscreen in my hair," she tells Us. "He said 30 minutes of sun is equivalent to, like, 10 minutes of bleach. I'm going to take Phytomer sunscreen with me and put it in before I go sit in the sun."

Courtney Mazza Lopez: "I always throw Laura Mercier's tinted moisturizer into my beach bag," Mario Lopez's pregnant wife -- also mom to Gia, 2 -- tells Us.

Heather Graham: Smashbox's berry lip balm is a must-have for the Hangover III actress. "It activates your own lip pigment and gives you a glowy lip color," Graham says.

Kellie Pickler: Currently on tour this summer, the Dancing With the Stars champ -- who took home DWTS' mirror ball trophy with Derek Hough in May -- keeps her skin safe with broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. "I like Aveeno sunscreen. I can get it anywhere on the road and it doesn't have to be fancy!" she explains.

Jamie Chung: "I love the NARS rouges that you can use with blush as well as lipstick," Hangover III's Chung tells Us of her secret to looking sexy in the sand. "I'm all about traveling light. You can just dab it on your lips, put a little on your cheeks and you're good to go."

Kelly Rowland: To keep her hair healthy when she hits the beach near her home in Miami, Rowland combs nourishing Argan oil through her hair before braiding it to avoid dryness. "It keeps the moisture in the hair," she tells Us. "I coat my hair with it and go out in the sun and have fun."

