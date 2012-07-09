Olivia Munn doesn't play a stripper in Magic Mike, but that didn't prevent her from stripping down onscreen!

In an interview with Vulture, the actress, 32, admits she "forgot" about her topless scene "until I saw it at the premiere."

"The way it was shot didn't feel gratuitous -- I think that's what every actress says, right? There are very few directors I would ever do it for. Also, my character was getting out of the shower and to keep it as realistic as possible, I didn't wear a shirt in the shower. The day of the shoot, I locked it down. I only wanted the people who absolutely had to be there. I even cleared out video village, which you'd normally forget about."

Unlike her costars Channing Tatum, 32, Matthew McConaughey, 42, Alex Pettyfer, 22, Matt Bomer, 34, and Joe Manganiello, 35 -- all of whom wore barely-there thongs to play a troupe of male strippers -- Munn was more shy in-between takes. "When they'd yell 'Cut!' I'd get my robe. The guys? They'd still be all asses shaking, walking around. They didn't put their robes on ever."

In Magic Mike, Munn's character, Joanna, is afraid of commitment -- something the actress has witnessed firsthand. "I based her on an ex-boyfriend. It's that guy you're dating who's fun, cute, you have great sex, and then three weeks into it you go, 'So, my friends are doing this little party. . .' and he's like, 'Whoa! What? I thought we were just having fun,'" Munn tells Vulture. "When women do that? They're a bitch or a slut. I wanted her to be neither. She's a sexual person. She's doing what she wants."

