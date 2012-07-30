In an interview with The New York Daily News, Olivia Munn admitted to suffering from an impulse control disorder known as trichotillomania.

"I don't bite my nails, but I rip out my eyelashes," the 32-year-old actress explained. "It doesn't hurt, but it's really annoying. Every time I run out of the house, I have to stop and pick up a whole set of fake eyelashes."

Munn, who is currently dating "The Killings" actor Joel Kinnaman, 32, also admits to having social anxiety disorder. "I don't think anyone would describe me as weak, but I don't want people to be mean to me," she said. "As an Air Force kid, I moved around a lot when I was younger and no one was nice to the new kid. So there is always this feeling that someone will make fun of me."

Though her career is hotter than ever, thanks to roles in "Magic Mike," HBO's "The Newsroom" and the upcoming flick "The Babymakers," Munn doesn't buy into her own hype. "I know how lucky I am, but I won't allow myself to get sucked in by all the talk. Talk is just for a moment," she said. "This career has to last for a long time."

"People tell me, 'Your work won't keep you warm at night,'" Munn told The New York Daily News. "But it does pay for my heat and my down comforter, so it technically does."

