Aaron Rodgers couldn't be happier with girlfriend Olivia Munn -- and he doesn't care who knows it. Though he's normally very protective of his private life, the Green Bay Packers quarterback seemed totally at ease when his relationship with the "Newsroom" actress came up in a recent interview with ESPN Wisconsin.

PHOTOS: Celebs dating athletes

Asked whether he's bothered by the attention their romance has gotten, Rodgers, 30, replied, "No. For one, I'm real happy in my relationship. And I understand what comes with it. And two, the last couple years, I've learned a lot about perspective and what's important."

He's also learned, he said, that "when you've had success individually and collectively as a team and you are highlighted for the things you've done on the field and off the field, you cannot hide from the spotlight. You have to learn to embrace it."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest football fans

Rodgers still struggles with that at times -- "it's not what I signed up for," he said -- but he understands that it "comes with the territory" of being a pro football player and dating famous actress. "There's always going to be attention or scrutiny, and you can either...embrace it or you can lock yourself away," he explained. "And I just can't do that. I need to be living my life."

PHOTOS: Olivia and other stars at the Met Gala

He added, "I'm going to continue living my life and enjoy my public life and enjoy my relationships and not worry too much about that other stuff."

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news back in May that Rodgers and Munn, 33, were an item. The two started dating shortly after the HBO star split from RoboCop actor Joel Kinnaman.