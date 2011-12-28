Olivia Palermo might sit front row at fashion shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, but the style star is known for mixing her designer duds with affordable pieces. Not to mention her killer knack for accessorizing.

In addition to working as a Piperlime guest editor, the 25-year-old recently launched her own blog. Here's the former City star shares her holiday travel style tips, dishes on her favorite festive fashion looks, hairstyles, makeup and more.

"For holiday travel I always pack chiffon dresses, a sunhat to protect from those harmful rays and printed sarongs and scarves," she tells Us Weekly. "I also love a classic striped nautical look with a large tote for picnics and shopping."

When it comes to dressing for parties and nights out, Palermo loves menswear-inspired looks, fringe, feathers and turbans. Plus, velvet shoes which she calls "luxe, timeless and very durable."

And since no ensemble is complete without the right beauty touches, Palermo recommends red nails (she loves Topshop in Lacquered), a sleek ponytail and either a smoky eye or bold lips (her go-to shade is Topshop Make Up Lipstick in Mischief).

