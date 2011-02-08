By Kat Giantis

Olivia Wilde won't be getting a happily-ever-after. People magazine reports the looker's fairy tale romance with Tao Ruspoli, a real-life Italian prince, has gone belly-up after eight years of marriage.

"They have been living apart after trying for quite some time to make their relationship work," shares an insider.

Wilde's rep confirms the pair has separated.

"It was Olivia's decision … for the typical Hollywood reasons," a spy tells Us. "Her career has exploded and she saw being married is not as much fun. She feels she missed out on being single getting married so young and wants to sow her wild oats."

Echoes another source, "Olivia got married really young. She's done a lot of growing since then, just like anyone would. ... They've just grown in different directions."

The actress, 26, tied the knot with Ruspoli, 35, a filmmaker and musician, when she was just 18, accepting a proposal at that most romantic of locales -- Burning Man.

"We eloped," she told the January issue of Women's Health of their speedy six-month courtship. "There was nothing traditional about it."

Their 2003 wedding was a decidedly down-market affair, with the self-described "hippie" couple secretly swapping vows on an old school bus with their best friends as witnesses.

"It was all about the intimacy of the promise we were making," Olivia explained to the December issue of Playboy.

Still, she went into marriage knowing that there's no such thing as Prince Charming.

"You're not thinking, 'We must be perfect!'" Wilde told Women's Health of getting hitched. "It was, 'Hey, isn't this an optimistic thing to do? And if it lasts, we're lucky.'"

But Olivia's personal luck was apparently at odds with her professional luck, which included a stint on "House" and big-screen roles in "Tron: Legacy" and the forthcoming "Cowboys & Aliens."

"She is a hot property now," a source points out to Us. "It was weighing her down being married."

