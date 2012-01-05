New man, new 'do!

Olivia Wilde, who just took her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis public, got a hair makeover on Thursday.

The 27-year-old actress transformed her style from long and brown to highlighted and shoulder-length at the Andy LeCompte Hair Salon in Beverly Hills. Her latest look is actually closer to her natural blonde roots.

Wilde is known for experimenting with her hair and makeup, rocking everything from blunt, dramatic bangs to a bold red lips. She was recently named a global ambassador for Revlon.

