Olivia Wilde Debuts Shorter, Blonder Hairstyle
New man, new 'do!
Olivia Wilde, who just took her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" star Jason Sudeikis public, got a hair makeover on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Olivia's sexy style moments
The 27-year-old actress transformed her style from long and brown to highlighted and shoulder-length at the Andy LeCompte Hair Salon in Beverly Hills. Her latest look is actually closer to her natural blonde roots.
PHOTOS: Oliva and other stars who are natural blondes
Wilde is known for experimenting with her hair and makeup, rocking everything from blunt, dramatic bangs to a bold red lips. She was recently named a global ambassador for Revlon.
