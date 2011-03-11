USMagazine -- Olivia Wilde is ready to move on.

The "Tron: Legacy" actress, 27, filed papers last week in Los Angeles to divorce Tao Ruspoli, her husband of eight years, TMZ reports.

Wilde cites "irreconcilable differences" in her court filing.

She and Ruspoli separated last month, her rep confirmed to UsMagazine.com.

Wilde eloped with Ruspoli -- the filmmaker son of late Italian Prince Dado Ruspoli -- at the age of 18, just six months after they met. They wed in an abandoned school bus in rural Virginia.

"It was Olivia's decision" to split, an insider told Us.

Added another pal, "Olivia got married really young. She's done a lot of growing since then, just like anyone would. ... They've just grown in different directions."

And the buzzed-about actress may have already found a rebound in Ryan Gosling. She and the single "Blue Valentine" actor, 30, were spotted walking hand-in-hand at a Cincinnati aquarium last week.

