Olivia Wilde received quite a rock from Jason Sudeikis! Wearing a wool coat and navy blue sweater, the actress, 28, showed off her engagement ring for the first time on the set of her new movie, The Third Person, in Rome, Italy, Jan. 13.

The Revlon spokeswoman accepted the Saturday Night Live standout's proposal in the first week of January. "He finally found the one that made him want to commit," the source told Us Weekly. "They've both been through it before and this has just felt right from the get go. Everyone is happy for them." This will be the second marriage for both stars, who began dating a year ago.

(In 2011, Wilde divorced filmmaker and Italian prince Tao Ruspoli after eight years of marriage. Sudeikis split with 30 Rock and Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon in 2010 after six years of marriage.)

On the same day she flashed her engagement ring, Wilde thanked her Twitter followers "for all the sweet congratulatory love" and well-wishes. "And may I compliment your savvy use of that nifty engagement ring emoticon."

Funnily enough, Wilde denied engagement rumors via Twitter just weeks before Sudeikis popped the question.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Olivia Wilde Flashes Engagement Ring After Jason Sudeikis' Proposal: Picture