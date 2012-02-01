Olivia Wilde, plus-size?

Hardly, but the stunning Butter actress, 27, tells the new Town and Country magazine (excerpted in the New York Post) that she gained weight after her split from husband Tao Ruspoli last February.

PHOTOS: Olivia's stunning red carpet looks

"I put on a few extra pounds" since she and Italian prince/filmmaker Ruspoli, announced their separation Feb. 8 of last year. "But I'm trying to be healthier now." (The couple's eight-year marriage officially ended when their divorce was finalized Oct. 3)

PHOTOS: Most talked about bodies of the year

"I got a divorce and self-medicated with food," she told Nylon in July. "But I figure that's better than self-medicating with crack cocaine."

PHOTOS: Hottest Hollywood hookups

In her Town and Country chat, Wilde is coy about her new relationship with Saturday Night Live's Jason Sudeikis, saying only that she's dating a man in the "entertainment world," teasing, "he's in a much more interesting part of the business than I am."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly