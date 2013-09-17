Olivia Wilde on falling for Jason Sudeikis: I'm a sucker for great dancers

By Chris Gardner

Olivia Wilde is a breath of fresh air. Don't believe us? Read her open, honest and very refreshing quotes about her body, career and famous fiancé in the new issue of Allure.

On her body:

"I've thought for a long time that my body type would have worked well in the '70s. The idea that you could be a broad-shouldered, small-breasted woman and still wear really great outfits ... I don't think I would have done well in the '50s."

