"My costume is actually the toughest, most bada-- thing I've ever seen," the sexy star, 26, tells Playboy in its December issue, out Nov. 12.

Just how skintight is the futuristic getup? "It would be difficult to be a stripper in that suit because it's almost impossible to get it off," Wilde says. "It would be a three-hour striptease and you'd need at least five assistants onstage with you."

Despite her super-svelte shape, the actress doesn't exactly eat like a bird. Proof? She entered and won a pancake-eating contest in Australia, scarfing down 33 flapjacks. "I've always had a huge appetite and don't get full easily," she admits to Playboy. "So I guess I was meant to be a competitive eater, the way some people are born to be long-distance runners. But I'd never do it again."

Wilde received a typically wacky compliment from fellow screen babe Megan Fox; Fox said Wilde was so sexy it made her "want to strangle a mountain ox." Wilde's take: "I thought it was a witty, clever choice of words. There are a lot more boring ways to compliment someone, and it's rare when actors in this business compliment each other."

Shortly after that quote came out, a writer on FOX's "House" (in which Wilde costars) illustrated Wilde's dressing room mirror with a mountain ox and the caption: "SAVE ME, OLIVIA! PLEASE MAKE OUT WITH MEGAN!"

Like Fox, Wilde is a married woman; unlike Fox, Wilde's spouse is royalty! She married Tao Ruspoli, an Italian prince, in June 2003. But the duo didn't wed lavishly, instead tying the knot in a school bus in rural Virginia.

"The bus was the only place we could be completely alone," Wilde explains to Playboy. "The wedding was a secret, and we wanted to do it someplace where we could hide with our best friends. It was all about the intimacy of the promise we were making."

The star isn't a fan of traditional wedding, she says. "When I go to weddings, it's usually all about the party and the place settings and the dress and the flower arrangements. Our wedding wasn't about any of that ... We were hippies. We lived on that bus for months."

But Wilde doesn't ever use her royal moniker. "I never call myself [a princess]," she says. "I occasionally get mail that says 'Principessa.' It's all part of being this lucky person who has been welcomed into an interesting family with a long history ... How many people get to say 'This castle has been in our family since the 1400s'?"

