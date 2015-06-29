Olivia Munn looks like she's prepping for her new role as Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse.

The 34-year-old Newsroom actress and her NFL pro boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, showcased their sword skills in an Instagram video posted on Sunday. "Learned some new tricks," she wrote.

Munn is clearly smitten with her man. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of Rodgers, 31, with their dog, writing: "Happy Father's Day to the best dad any puppy could ask for. #thedogfather

#adoptdontshop #rescue."

You know what they say, the couple that swords together, stays together.