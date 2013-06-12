Olivier Martinez: Halle Berry and I are expecting a son

halle berry olivier martinez baby boy son reveal paris

Halle Berry's daughter Nahla will soon have a baby brother to play with!

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress' fiancé, Olivier Martinez, revealed that the couple's baby on the way will be a boy.

"My son will be an American," Martinez told People while fielding questions on the red carpet of the Champs-Elysées Film Festival in Paris, where he is serving as 2013's honorary president.

The bouncing baby boy is expected to arrive sometime this fall.

Berry became engaged to Martinez about a year ago and has a five-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.

