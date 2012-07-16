As an Olympic archer, Jennifer Nichols has no issue keeping her eye on her target, and her love and relationship values were no exception. In fact, the celibate athlete didn't even lock lips until she was 27 years old!

"I saved my first kiss for the man I knew I was going to marry -- my fiance," the 28-year-old devout Christian tells Us Weekly of smooching her now-fiance, Chris Hardy, 25. "I made that commitment when I was about 13 years old. I knew that I wanted to save my kiss on top of purity. I felt like a kiss was something very special and I wanted to save that."

For the pair, who met while attending Texas A&M and have been dating since December 2009, it was love at first sight -- or bite.

"We were both in the same political science class," Nichols describes to Us. "I saw him from across the room and I was really attracted to him and then one morning I was coming from my Arabic class and I had a box of donuts and I saw him sitting on a bench so I offered him some donuts."

It sounds like the Wyoming native has nabbed herself quite the top-notch man to marry. While she's busy training for her third Olympics, Hardy is putting his focus on their wedding, which is set to take place this fall.

"Chris is extremely involved in the planning process," she says. "We Skype like crazy. We email links back and forth of wedding venues and photographers."

