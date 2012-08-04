Lauded Paralympian Oscar Pistorius ran the 400 meters in London on Saturday -- finishing second in his heat in 45.44 seconds, advancing to Sunday’s semifinals. In the process, the South African runner became the first-ever double amputee to run in the Olympic games. Pistorius will also compete as part of South Africa's 4x400 relay team, but he isn't expecting to take home a medal at this year's Olympic Games.

"I'm not expecting to win!" the single stud, lovingly nicknamed Blade Runner, tells Us Weekly, slamming reports that argue his lighter-than-normal carbon-fiber blade prosthetics give him an advantage. "Scientific tests prove I have no advantage. That's all in the past," he continues.

Racing for the first time August 4, Pistorius already has plans to kick back and indulge in some R&R after the London Games. "I look forward to some time of. I have racehorse, love my dogs and enjoy fishing," he explains. "I'd love to take up architecture and I'm a keen painter," says former Italian Dancing With the Stars standout Pistorious.

In addition to competing at this year's London Games, Pistorius will also defend his 100, 200 and 400 titles at the Paralympics, held this year from Aug. 29-Sept. 9.

