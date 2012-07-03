NEW YORK (AP) -- A prime-time display of artistic and athletic talent has carried NBC to the top of the television ratings.

The Nielsen company says NBC was last week's most popular network. Three editions of "America's Got Talent" on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were the three most-watched shows.

Much of NBC's schedule for the rest of the week was filled by U.S. Olympic trials in advance of the London games later this month. They all did well compared to the mix of repeats and reality shows aired on other networks.

The weeks surrounding July Fourth are generally the least-watched weeks of the year for TV networks.