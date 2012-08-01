Venus Williams won't be moving forward in the Women's Singles tennis tournament underway in London after her Wednesday morning defeat.

The tennis star lost her Wednesday third-round match to Germany's Angelique Kerber; a victory would have landed her a fourth gold medal in Olympic tennis.

PHOTOS: Olympic athletes turned TV stars

Williams will still compete in the Women's Doubles competition alongside sister Serena; Serena, for her part, emerged victorious in her match against the No. 13-seeded player, Vera Zvonareva of Russia.

PHOTOS: Athletes to watch at London 2012 Games

Also on Wednesday, Roger Federer beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin to advance to the quarterfinals in the Men's Singles competition, though he and partner Stanislas Wawrinka lost their doubles match to Israel's Jonathan Erlich and Andy Ram.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Olympics Tennis: Venus Williams Out, Serena Advances