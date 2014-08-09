Omarion is smitten! The former B2K singer announced via Instagram on Friday, that he and his girlfriend Apryl Jones recently welcomed a baby boy together.

"World. Allow me to introduce. MEGAA OMARI GRANDBERRY," the 29-year-old captioned a picture of his son. "He is 7 pounds. 4oz & 20 inches long." In the sweet snapshot, the singer is holding Megaa in his arms.

"My son I've been waiting on you. God is the realist!! I witnessed a miracle," the proud dad gushed. He then noted that his "soul mate" had a natural birth at home.

"Just like my mom had me," Omarion wrote. "I love you. thank you for having my legacy. I'll forever belong to you & you will forever be tied to me. Creating a child takes no love or skill but being a parent requires lots of both. Thanks for watching me grow."

This is the first child for the couple. In June, Omarion sweetly kissed and caressed Jones' growing baby bump as they walked the red carpet at the BET Awards in L.A.

