She's used to being the villain on reality shows like The Apprentice, but early Friday morning, Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth got to try the role of hero on for size.

TMZ reports that Manigault-Stallworth discovered her boyfriend, actor Michael Clarke Duncan, in a state of cardiac arrest around 2 a.m., but was able to revive him by administering CPR.

The Green Mile star was brought to a hospital for treatment, where he was admitted to their Intensive Care Unit.

"According to doctors, Michael Clarke Duncan suffered a myocardial infarction early this morning," a rep for the actor told Us Weekly in a statement.

But thanks to Omarosa's quick-thinking, "He is now stable and we look forward to his full recovery."

