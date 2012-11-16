9021-whoa!

The black-and-white Valentino frock Jennifer Aniston wore to the 26th American Cinematheque Award Gala Nov. 15 had '90s teen soap fans doing a double-take. The reason? Its resemblance to one of the most memorable TV dresses of all time -- the off-the-shoulder gown worn by both Kelly (Jennie Garth) and Brenda (Shannen Doherty) to their Spring Dance on Beverly Hills, 90210 back in 1993.

Aniston's dress is a little more understated than the coordinating ensembles worn by Kelly and Brenda, whose evening out took a turn for the scandalous when she lost her virginity to Dylan (Luke Perry). The We're the Millers star's night, by comparison, was fairly tame: She and fiance Justin Theroux swung by the event (which took place in Beverly Hills!) to pay homage to pal Ben Stiller.

Inside the Beverly Hilton, Aniston, 43, was "chatting nonstop" with BFF Laura Dern. And though she looked fabulous as she unintentionally channeled the fictional, '90s-era high schoolers, the Friends alum's gown selection wasn't what had people talking.

Instead, "Everyone was talking about her [engagement] ring!" an attendee tells Us Weekly.

