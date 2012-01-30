Daring denim divas!

The Kardashian sisters go topless in a brand-new ad for their Kardashian Kollection denim collection.

"Kourt, Khloe and I decided to go natural," Kim, 31, wrote on her blog Monday of the sexy shot. As shot by photographer Nick Saglimendi, the famous reality TV sisters (including Kourtney, 32, and Khloe, 27) pose dramatically "in only our favorite jeans," Kim explained. (Kourtney reclines on her back, her legs intertwined with Kim, who sits on a platform; similarly topless Khloe leans against a wall.)

Kim is very satisfied with the results. "I think it's such a beautiful shot and Khloe and Kourtney both look so stunning!" she wrote.

Available through Sears, the new Kardashian Kollection Denim "will hug your curves and compliment your figure while remaining affordable and comfortable to wear," reads a press release. "The line of jeans ranges in styles from the high rise boot cut to the low rise skinny leg."

