Avert your eyes, R-Patz fans: Robert Pattinson's world-famous locks got a drastic, crazy makeover this week.

Signing autographs and taking pictures with fans in the wee hours early Thursday, the Twilight hunk, 25, was photographed with a startling new haircut -- long and floppy on one side, raggedly buzzed on another.

What gives? It turns out the intense new look is all about his art. Pattinson is currently shooting the trippy thriller Cosmopolis, based on author Don Delillo's acclaimed novel. In one scene in the book, protagonist Eric Parker (played Pattinson in the film) freaks out during a haircut -- fleeing the barber's shop in the middle of the procedure.

Pattinson has, of course, chopped his locks for a role before, going much shorter for his role in Water for Elephants.

The superstar has said he never uses shampoo to wash his hair. "I just use water. No one ever believes me, but it's true."

