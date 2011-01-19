WASHINGTON (AP) -- Fifty years ago, President John F. Kennedy took the oath of office and called for a fresh start with a reminder that "civility is not a sign of weakness" and his famous request to "ask what you can do for your country."

On Thursday, Caroline Kennedy will gather members of her father's administration, civil rights activists, astronaut Buzz Aldrin and others to celebrate the 35th president's legacy. She and Jimmy Fallon also plan to talk about a new public service campaign aimed at youth.

In Washington, the Kennedy Center will host three weeks of performances recreating moments from the Kennedy White House.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs Thursday night, along with Morgan Freeman, the American Ballet Theatre and the National Symphony Orchestra for an audience that will include about 100 Kennedy family members.