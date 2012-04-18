PARIS (AP) -- A film adaptation of Jack Kerouac's Beat classic "On the Road" will be in the Cannes Film Festival, whose lineup this year has a strong American slant.

Announcing the slate on Thursday, Cannes director Thierry Fremaux said "American cinema is back in force."

The 54 films include Brazilian director Walter Salles' "On the Road," starring Sam Riley and Kristen Stewart.

Stewart's "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson stars in David Cronenberg's "Cosmopolis," based on Don DeLillo's novel.

Also in the lineup are Andrew Dominik's "Killing Them Softly" with Brad Pitt, and "Paperboy" by Lee Daniels, director of "Precious."

Cannes favorites Michael Haneke, Ken Loach and Alain Resnais also feature in the competition for the prestigious Palme d'Or award.

The festival runs May 16-27.

