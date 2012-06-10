NEW YORK (AP) -- The bittersweet musical "Once" captured eight Tony Awards on Sunday, including best musical direction, best lead actor in a musical and the top musical prize itself.

The inventive play "Peter and the Starcatcher" was next with five awards. Audra McDonald was named best lead actress in a musical and her "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" was named best musical revival.

Nina Arianda, a rising star, won best leading actress in a play, beating stiff competition from Tracie Bennett, Stockard Channing, Linda Lavin and Cynthia Nixon.

In perhaps the biggest shock of the night, James Corden nabbed the lead acting Tony Award in a play for his clownish turn in the British import "One Man, Two Guvnors." He beat out the favorite, Philip Seymour Hoffman in "Death of a Salesman."