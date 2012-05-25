One Direction showed fans their guns in NYC!

The British boyband -- Niall Horan, 18, Harry Styles, 18, Zayn Malik, 19, Liam Payne 18 and Louis Tomlinson, 20 -- attended the premiere of Men in Black 3 in NYC Wednesday. To get in the spirit of the film, the guys brought Nerf guns to pose with on the red carpet.

The "What Makes You Beautiful" singers dressed up for the occasion by each wearing some form of a black and white suit. One Direction resembled Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin's characters in the film, which opens in theaters Friday.

Horan tweeted about attending the event, writing, "What a great night! MIB 3 premiere, great after party, Will and Jaden up there rappin! Great to see James Corden and Ben Winston tonight too!"

And he was especially excited to meet Smith's children, son Jaden, 13, and daughter Willow, 11. Horan wrote, "Jaden Smith good to meet you and Willow tonight bro! Hittin it hard! See ya soon bro."

Both Styles and Payne loved watching the film. "Had a lot of fun at the MIB3 premier tonight..film is great," Styles tweeted and Payne added, "MIB3 was amazing go and watch it met a lot of cool people tonight had a great time."

