One Direction Charms First Lady Michelle Obama, Declines White House Invitation

By Chris Gardner

British boy band One Direction may be taking America by storm, but there's one place they won't be showcasing their rising celebrity status: the White House. And it's not because they're not welcome.

As a matter of fact, the boys -- Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik -- turned a backstage meeting with first lady Michelle Obama at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards into a chummy encounter, which led to an invitation to the upcoming White House Easter Egg Roll next Monday, reports Politico and The Huffington Post. However, due to prior commitments, the boys won't be able to join first daughters Malia, 13, and Sasha, 10, at the annual event on the White House lawn, according to the band's spokesperson.

A rep for the boy band -- which became famous after appearing on the British version of "The X Factor" -- told Politico, "It was scheduling that hindered the band from visiting the White House," adding that the band "would love" to swing by sometime during their American tour, scheduled to get underway May 24 in Fairfax, Va.

Exactly how did the boys charm Michelle Obama enough to score the coveted invite? They asked her how the first family orders pizza at the White House, according to reports.

Hopefully we'll remember to work pepperoni into the conversation next time we see the Obamas.

