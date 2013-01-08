Hot beach bods!

In their new music video for "Kiss You," the boys of One Direction go shirtless for a hot surfing scene as a tribute to the '60s boy band, The Beach Boys.

Niall Horan, 19, Zayn Malik, 19, Liam Payne, 19, Louis Tomlinson, 21, and Harry Styles, 18, strip down to their swim trunks while riding surf boards in front of a green screen. The guys modeled their tanned, toned bods while also showing off their quirky sides. Zayn styled bright orange water wings on his stationary board for the "Surfing U.S.A"-inspired scene.

Though he didn't make the cut for a shirtless group shot, Styles had a couple shirtless moments on camera -- but feigned shyness. The singer, who split with girlfriend Taylor Swift, jokingly covered his nipples during his closeup.

"It was so much fun to make, the best one yet!" Horan tweeted about the video Tuesday. "Let's see can we beat the 24-hour record for most views."

