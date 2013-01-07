Billboard --

One Direction channel their inner Elvis in the video for next single "Kiss You," strutting around in a "Jailhouse Rock" backdrop as well as in several other all-American scenes that pair well with the song's syrupy sweet pop hooks.

The boys from across the pond (Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall and Zayn) prance and mug throughout the 3-minute clip. Aside from "Jailhouse," there are scenes reminiscent of "South Pacific," "Beach Blanket Bingo" and "Ski School," among others.

"Kiss You" has not been released to radio yet, though sales for the song have propelled it to No. 83 on the Hot 100. It has sold 154,000 downloads, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

The zayn-y (sorry) video for "Kiss You" is in stark contrast to the band's previous clip, for "Little Things," a laid-back and quiet affair showing the quintet performing, seated, in the recording studio. "Little Things" is currently No. 33 on the Hot 100 and 19 on Pop Songs and has sold 502,000 sold to date.

In November, the group's second album, "Take Me Home," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It currently sits at No. 3.

