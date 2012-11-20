NEW YORK (AP) — One Direction's "Take Me Home" is the taking the boys to the top of the charts — and to new heights.

The group's sophomore album has sold 540,000 in its first week, according to Nielsen SoundScan. It's the year's third-highest debut behind Taylor Swift's "Red," which sold 1.2 million units its first week earlier this month, and Mumford & Sons' "Babel," which sold more than 600,000 albums in September.

Band member Harry Styles says in an interview Tuesday that the group can't express the gratitude they feel toward their fans. Niall Horan adds that they initially were nervous about the new release.

"Take Me Home" also debuted at No. 1 in the United Kingdom. The group's debut, "Up All Night," has achieved platinum status in America since its March release.