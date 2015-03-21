Louis Tomlinson and his longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder have broken up, Gossip Cop confirms. The One Direction singer’s rep says in a statement, “Louis and Eleanor split up two weeks ago. They have not announced this [before] as they wanted some privacy during this time.”

A source tells Gossip Cop the logistics were too difficult for the couple of two years, with Calder in England, and Tomlinson constantly of the road with One Direction. The band is currently in the Philippines, where the Bureau of Immigration made Tomlinson post a nearly $5,000 “weed bond.”

We’re told Tomlinson is having a “difficult time” with the breakup, though it was a while in the making. He has not addressed the breakup on social media. As Gossip Cop reported, when Tomlinson’s mother Johannah Poulston got married last summer in Doncaster, England, Tomlinson served as best man while Calder was his mom’s Maid of Honor.

Earlier in the week, Gossip Cop reported that Tomlinson’s bandmate Zayn Malik bailed on the Asian leg of the band’s On the Road Again world tour and returned to England. A rep noted Malik left due to “stress” and went back to the UK to “recuperate.”