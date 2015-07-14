Out with the groupies; in with the Binky's! Louis Tomlinson is going to be a dad, it's been revealed!

The 23-year-old One Direction singer is expecting a baby early in 2016 with Los Angeles-based stylist Briana Jungwirth.

"Louis is happy and very excited about becoming a dad and he thinks Briana will be an amazing mother," a source told People magazine. "It was a surprise at first, but he and Briana are very, very close friends and this has brought them even closer."

Louis is believed to have met his baby mama earlier this year through mutual friends. The parents-to-be were spotted together several times in May.

Louis has vowed to be a "hands-on dad," according to the source, and he hasn't missed an ultrasound, even flying across the globe to make sure he's there for everything.

"Louis and Briana care about each other very much and have spent a lot of time together privately over the last few months," the source said. "They are both really happy and although they aren't in a relationship, their friendship is extremely strong and they are both really excited about the baby. It's early days and Briana and the baby's health are the most important things right now."

Pregnancy or not, Briana already has the support of Louis' friends, too.

"Briana is a really lovely girl; she's absolutely not interested in Louis' fame. She's very private and most of the time they spend together is out of the public eye, just hanging out with their friends," People's source said.

The couple's families are said to be happy about the pregnancy, and they've already met, as well.

The families "really hit it off when they met," the source said. "They are all excited and totally supportive."