Michelle Obama isn't the only one with a noteworthy new 'do. One Direction boy bander Zayn Malik also debuted a fresh hairstyle last week. The 20-year-old singer showed off his dramatically different look while in Tokyo, Japan, to promote his group's new album, Take Me Home, with bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles.

PHOTOS: Biggest boy bands of all time

The British-born teen idol ditched his trademark quiff -- a style that combines elements of the pompadour, flattop, and mohawk -- for a shaggier, darker 'do. He also got rid of the single light-blonde streak at the front of his head.

PHOTOS: Celebrity hair makeovers

Previously, Malik's hair was widely considered one of his most attractive assets. It even earned him the envy of fellow One Directioner Harry Styles, who is almost as famous for his curly locks as he is for dating country-pop superstar Taylor Swift. (The couple split just before New Year's during a trip to the British Virgin Islands.)

PHOTOS: Celebrity hair must-haves

"I would probably steal Zayn's hair," Styles admitted in a recent interview with Sirius XM (via Teen Vogue). "I think it looks cool."

Tell Us: Which look do you like better on Zayn Malik?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: One Direction's Zayn Malik Debuts New, Shaggy Haircut