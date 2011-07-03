"One Dog Night: An Andy Carpenter Mystery" (Minotaur), by David Rosenfelt: David Rosenfelt again demonstrates his mastery of the courtroom legal thriller with his latest effort, "One Dog Night."

Andy Carpenter is one of the best defense attorneys in the business, and when he's asked to represent a man who says he's guilty, he refuses.

His girlfriend, Laurie, and his beloved golden retriever, Tara, are the bedrock of Carpenter's existence.

Noah Galloway, the man accused of incinerating 26 people to avenge a bad drug deal, acknowledges that he was Tara's original owner. He had given up the golden retriever because of his drug addiction. Carpenter agrees to represent Galloway because he had treated the dog so well.

The case feels fishy from the start. Even though Galloway asks to plead guilty, he cannot remember the events of that night. He assumed he was responsible while in a drugged-out stupor and has lived with the guilt ever since.

Carpenter sends his investigative team to start gathering some answers before the jury comes back with what everyone believes will be a guilty verdict. The team will uncover some disturbing facts regarding the real reason behind the fire and the potential frame-up.

Rosenfelt walks a line between pulse-pounding suspense and laugh-out-loud humor without tripping or falling. The courtroom scenes zing with authenticity and power. Carpenter, his comrades, the supporting cast and even the dogs all ring true. Fans of the legal thriller genre will find comfort and reliability in Rosenfelt, one of the best in the business.

