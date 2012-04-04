By Jon Warech

Some people are just so famous that they're on a first-name basis with the entire world, while others opted to change things up because their given name was a real mouthful. Either way, these one-name wonders are out there signing autographs quicker than anyone else. Scroll through to find out the names these stars should be writing on all the big checks they're cashing.

Madonna

People like to call Madonna a lot of names, with "Material Girl," after her hit song, being among the more respectable. Her confirmation name was Veronica, and when she was going through a Kabbalah phase, she claimed her Hebrew name was Esther, but her birth certificate is not so complicated.

