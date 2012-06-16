One person was killed when a stage collapsed just minutes before audiences were set to begin streaming in to watch a sold-out show in Toronto by alternative rock band Radiohead.

The stage at Downsview Park collapsed around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, leading to one man pronounced dead at the scene, and another to suffer serious injuries according to a CNN report. Two others with minor injuries were also sent to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital, and have since been released.

The victims were setting up a stage in the park when a "scaffolding-type structure collapsed" about 40 to 60 feet above the main stage area, Toronto fire Capt. Mike Strapko said. Winds and bad weather are not speculated to be the cause.

The sold-out show, scheduled for this evening, is now canceled.

