One Direction is feeling Zayn Malik's absence!

The group acknowledged their lost member in their acceptance speech for "Top Duo/Group" at the Billboard Music Awards.

Liam Payne was the one to acknowledge Malik's absence.

"As Niall said, this one's for the fans," he began. "But there's one more person to share this with, and that's our brother Zayn."

It was the first time the group appeared as a four-person team at an awards show since Zayn Malik's departure earlier this year.

Since then, Zayn has said he feels bad for letting the fans down.

