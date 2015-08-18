One Direction's Liam Payne is facing heated criticism for remarks he made on stage during a recent concert which some interpreted as homophobic or ignorant.

Now, the 21-year-old pop star is taking to Twitter to defend himself against accusations of homophobia.

During a recent show, Liam introduced the song "Girl Almighty," and addressed the crowd saying, "This is my favorite song off the last album, and it is about trying to find that number one woman of your life, which none of you can relate to, because most of you are girls. Except for the boys in here, you know what I'm talking about."

The off-hand comments soon began to generate controversy, with some taking the singer to task for his remarks.

"Some people take things to literal these days," Liam Tweeted Tuesday evening. "Not gunna comment on it anymore you guys know what I meant it was meant in general."

"I am in no way shape or form homophobic that's a ridicules thing to say and I'm not here to offend people so take it as you will," Liam continued in a series of additional posts. "So annoying trying your hardest to make people happy in a show and you think about all the notes u tried to hit higher or a little sweeter. And all some people want to concentrate on was a throw away statement about a song that I love."

While Liam did defend himself aggressively against some of the more strongly-worded critics, he made sure to apologize to those who were actually hurt by his comments.

"I'm sorry to those I offended really I am but there's no need for some of the things I'm being called," Liam wrote. "I'm just here to make people smile I kinda consider it my job role."

Here are more of his posts from the thread:

lol think some people take things to literal these days not gunna comment on it anymore you guys know what I meant it was meant in general

I am in no way shape or form homophobic that's a ridicules thing to say and I'm not here to offend people so take it as you will

So annoying trying your hardest to make people happy in a show and you think about all the notes u tried to hit higher or a little sweeter

And all some people want to concentrate on was a throw away statement about a song that I love

Crap end to a good day

Lol this is so insane the more I read I'm like wtf have u ever said something in the wrong way I'm sure every person here has lol

I'm sorry to those I offended really I am but there's no need for some of the things I'm being called

I'm just here to make people smile I kinda consider it my job role

