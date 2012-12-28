Billboard --

OneRepublic will rock the TV debut of the first single off their long awaited third album, "Native," during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on Dec. 31. Titled "If I Lose Myself," frontman Ryan Tedder says the song and album, out early 2013, represent a new beginning for the Colorado-based band.

"We're stoked to actually have this thing come out because we haven't put out an album in three years now and frankly I don't really want to do that again," Tedder says. "I think the world's changed, musically and that's like the worst thing you can do as an artist today is to just disappear for three years. To just go away."

MORE NYE VIDEOS

Added the prolific Tedder, whose songwriting and producing credits include hits for Adele, Beyonce and Gavin Degraw, "So our new model is let's always keep a fresh flow of ideas -- and it keeps you inspired and creative. You're constantly pushing yourself to write, to write and to put out new material."

To pick "If I Lose Myself" as the first single, the band had everyone from neighbors to friends -- as well as record execs -- listen to the album.

"Fortunately everyone came to the same conclusion about what should be the lead single," Tedder notes.

Since forming in 2002, OneRepublic has released two studio albums. Their 2007 debut, "Dreaming Out Loud," reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and the followup, 2009's "Waking Up," topped out at No. 21. The band's biggest single to date was actually their first: "Apologize" topped the Pop Songs chart and reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 2007.

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (Dec. 31) with a two-hour tribute to the late Dick Clark. At 10, host Ryan Seacrest takes over in Times' Square with performances set from Justin Bieber, OneRepublic, Jason Aldean, The Wanted, Brandy and many others. Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas will host the festivities in Los Angeles.

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com