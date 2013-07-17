LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Netflix series "House of Cards" is making Emmy history.

The political intrigue saga received a best drama series nomination Thursday. It's the first top Emmy nod for a program delivered online, not on TV. The series received a total of nine bids, including acting nominations for stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

The most Emmy nominations, 17, went to "American Horror Story: Asylum." Close behind was "Game of Thrones" with 16 nods, while "Saturday Night Live" and the Liberace biopic "Behind the Candelabra" earned 15 nominations each.

The Emmys will be hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and air Sept. 22 on CBS.