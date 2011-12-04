Wardrobe woes!

A stellar performance wasn't the only thing Demi Lovato gave her fans in Dallas, TX on November 26.

During one on-stage number, Lovato was decked out in a vintage-inspired dress with tiers of ruffles and a plunging neckline when her left nipple popped out of the cleavage-baring ensemble.

But just like the rest of her recent hardships, the chart-topping singer moved on and continued doing what she does best, despite the wardrobe malfunction.

Apparently the "Skyscraper" singer was feeling a bit under the weather prior to her concert at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie.

"Woke up so sick this morning but I WILL NOT let it stop me from putting on a killer show in my hometown tonight!!! Come on Dallas TX!!!!" the resilient starlet tweeted early that day.

The Texas native just wrapped up her 11-city tour, "A Special Night with Demi Lovato," in Chicago, IL on Saturday.

On Sunday, the former Disney star returned to the treatment center where she received counseling to deal with personal issues a year ago.

"Wow what an inspiring day. Many tears were shed and many memories were brought back at Timberline Knolls today. Today I went back to the treatment center I went to last year, to speak to the beautiful women fighting their inner demons. Was so honored to be able to share my story and let them know that it gets easier. Life is beautiful. You are worthy of it," she posted in a series of tweets.

