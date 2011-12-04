Wardrobe woes!

A stellar performance wasn't the only thing Demi Lovato gave her fans in Dallas, TX on November 26.

During one on-stage number, Lovato was decked out in a vintage-inspired dress with tiers of ruffles and a plunging neckline when her left nipple popped out of the cleavage-baring ensemble.

But just like the rest of her recent hardships, the chart-topping singer moved on and continued doing what she does best, despite the wardrobe malfunction.

Apparently the "Skyscraper" singer was feeling a bit under the weather prior to her concert at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie.

"Woke up so sick this morning but I WILL NOT let it stop me from putting on a killer show in my hometown tonight!!! Come on Dallas TX!!!!" the resilient starlet tweeted early that day.

The Texas native just wrapped up her 11-city tour, "A Special Night with Demi Lovato," in Chicago, IL on Saturday.

