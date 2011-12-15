Someone needs to inform this Golden Globe nominee that tights are not pants!

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara stepped out in L.A. on Wednesday overexposing her famous curves. The 39-year-old actress' behind was very visible through her sheer tights worn as pants.

PHOTOS: Star bra sizes revealed

Although she appears confident in her own skin, not everyone has celebrated Vergara's buxom figure. "When I moved to America, I was more voluptuous, and I felt a little different," she told the December issue of Health. "My publicist [at the time] told me, 'I think you should just reduce your boobs because nobody's going to take you seriously here."

PHOTOS: Celebs' crazy cleavage

Vergara said her mom "almost had a heart attack" when she told her about getting a breast reduction.

PHOTOS: More embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions

"For a long time, I thought that my boobs were too big," she told Health. "I was, like, 14 years old, and I already had these huge boobs. I was very skinny also... Now that I'm almost 40, we always have our insecurities as women. We're never happy!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly