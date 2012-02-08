ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- A Muslim convert from Brooklyn who ran a website that posted threats against the creators of the television show "South Park" for supposedly insulting the prophet Muhammad is expected to enter a guilty plea.

Jesse Curtis Morton, also known as Younus Abdullah Mohammad, was charged last year with communicating threats and has been in custody since his arrest in Morocco in October.

A plea agreement hearing in federal court in Alexandria has been scheduled for Thursday. Morton's lawyer, James Hundley, confirmed Morton will plead to three counts, including communicating threats.

Last year, another operator of the Revolution Muslim website, Zachary Chesser, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Chesser admitted he posted threats against the "South Park" creators for an episode that depicted the prophet Muhammad in a bear costume.