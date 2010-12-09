"A Barbara Walters Special: Oprah, The Next Chapter" aired last night on ABC, and Oprah couldn't believe one of Barbara's assertions about her love life.

"I didn't know that it was still on," Barbara said about Oprah's relationship with Stedman Graham.

RELATED: Oprah dismisses rumors of a lesbian relationship with her BFF

"You're kidding me!" Oprah said, astounded. The media magnate went on to explain that she spends time with Stedman "all the time," saying that the couple was together that morning.

Oprah admitted that she regrets the fame that she bestowed on Stedman without his assent, but she doesn't, however, regret not getting married.

RELATED: Oprah and more celeb do-gooders

"I am so glad I didn't get married," said Oprah, claiming that if she had tied the knot with Stedman they would have had a divorce "because with marriage there are expectations."

RELATED: Check out what your favorite stars were up to this week

Still, Oprah assured Barbara that Stedman remains "the love, the lover, the man, the partner, the mate [of her life]."

Related stories on ETonline.com:'Christmas Cupid''s Christina Milian & Ashley Benson on Staying Grounded in Hollywood