NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey doesn't have a daily talk show anymore. But two years after abdicating her throne, the former talk-show queen is clear who she thinks now wear the crowns: Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan.

Winfrey declared the co-hosts "the reigning king and queen" during a surprise appearance on Tuesday's "Live with Kelly and Michael."

Winfrey, who now runs the OWN cable network, where she appears on-camera on a less-frequent basis, insisted she doesn't miss the daily talk-show grind.

She was brought on "Live," unannounced, by guest Tyler Perry. He is now producing shows for her network. Perry's new drama, "The Haves and the Have Nots," was scheduled to premiere Tuesday night. His new comedy, "Love Thy Neighbor," debuts Wednesday.