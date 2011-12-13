PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) -- Oprah Winfrey's trip to Haiti included dinner with the country's president.

Winfrey tells reporters she dined with President Michel Martelly and his wife Sophia. The president previously said he hoped the television personality would be a goodwill ambassador for Haiti. Winfrey says no formal role was discussed but he made her promise to return to Haiti and she did.

She spoke Tuesday as she visited Caribbean Craft, a well-known business that produces carnival masks, sculptures and paintings for export. The business received a loan through a program launched earlier this year by former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and has had success reaching high-end customers.

Winfrey says she will be featuring the venture in a program about Haiti on her Oprah Winfrey Network.