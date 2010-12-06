While Paul McCartney was selling out stadiums around the world, little Oprah Winfrey was living in poverty in the South, dreaming of someday living happily ever after with the handsome Beatle. And at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, where both Paul and Oprah were among the recipients, Oprah felt like her dream had come true.

"This is the wedding I never had, because I always thought I was going to marry Paul McCartney," she told Extra at the event. "He doesn't know it, but the ceremony this evening is really a part of my vision as a little poor girl on welfare ... I used to try and send messages to Paul McCartney and now it's finally worked!"

Hmmm, wonder what her longtime beau Stedman Graham and Paul's lady friend Nancy Shevell have to say about that.

