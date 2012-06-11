LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Oprah Winfrey talks to eight, count `em, eight Kardashian-Jenner family members in an interview set to air on Winfrey's cable channel, OWN.

Winfrey talked to Kris and Bruce Jenner and their combined offspring at their Hidden Hills, Calif., home. Also on hand were Khloe Kardashian's husband, Lamar Odom, and Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend, Scott Disick, OWN said Monday.

The interview will air 8 p.m. EDT Sunday on "Oprah's Next Chapter." It will be followed at 9 p.m. EDT with the second part of Winfrey's interview with rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

